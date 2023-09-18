MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a dupelx blaze that led to the loss of a family pet and left three residents displaced.

At 5:41 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived at a two-story residential duplex, located on the 3000 block of Southwest 18th Street, engulfed in smoke with flames emanating from the front door.

Firefighters extended handlines into the building and contained the fire within minutes. Officials said the fire remained confined to its point of origin.

Three residents escaped the flames but, unfortunately, a dog on the second floor succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Amid the firefighting efforts, one brave firefighter sustained a steam burn to the face. Fortunately, after on-site evaluation, it was determined that no further medical treatment or transportation was necessary.

Although three adult residents are now displaced due to the incident, they did not require additional assistance.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit was requested to determine the cause of the fire.

