MIAMI (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after crashing their car through a dentist office wall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the car smash in Southwest Miami-Dade around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car crashed into a shopping center storefront near Rock That Burger near Southwest 72nd Street and 117th Avenue.

The driver was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Workers were later seen putting some wooden boards up to cover the damage to the facility.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

