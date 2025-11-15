MIAMI (WSVN) - The Magic City showed off some lovely lights for the holidays.

The Miami Downtown Development Authority kicked off the jolly season with its annual Christmas tree lighting.

7News cameras captured the 24-foot Christmas tree on Flagler Street and Southeast Third Avenue decorated in lights.

As part of the special event, the Miami Symphony Orchestra and New World School of the Arts students held a free concert for guests who attended the tree lighting.

Children who attended got treated to face painting, a petting zoo and a bounce house.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.