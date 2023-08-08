HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins helped students put some pep in their step for the new school year.

Former players, along with Pepsi, held a back to school pep rally at James H. Bright Elementary in Hialeah, Tuesday morning.

The former players got students from K-through-8 fired up for the academic year.

The event was also an opportunity to help students who need supplies.

“It’s nice to be here with the Pepsico back to school pep rally, giving the opportunity for some kids that are really under-serviced in what they do, to have the tools that they need to come to school, get educated, to learn and put themselves in a better situation,” said Kim Bokamper, former Miami Dolphin.

More than 300 students received backpacks,schools supplies and nutritious foods to help fuel their minds.

