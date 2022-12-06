NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins gave out a cool surprise.

The football team partnered with several organizations to help a family in North Miami Beach.

They installed a brand new air conditioning unit at the home on Tuesday.

The lucky winner said this gift is a blessing, as it fulfills her urgent need for clean air.

“I have sickle cell disease, and I have some other complicated issues, and then I have two kids that I’m raising as a single mom, and my mother that I help take care of as an elderly, and we’ve been living by the grace of God basically,” said Jackie Frederic, who received the new AC unit.

The North Miami Beach Police Athletic League helped donate the unit.

The mother said she works hard to make sure her kids participate in every program offered by the league.

