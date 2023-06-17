MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins delivered hope to families in need at a special event held at Hard Rock Stadium.

The football team and its Football UNITES program on Friday hosted the sixth annual Delivering Hope event, an epic party for local families in need.

One hundred children and their families came together for an evening of fun, games and entertainment at the Miami Gardens venue.

Attendees were also given a tour of the stadium and received autographs from some Fins players.

Delivering Hope is an initiative seeking to build stronger local communities.

“These are needs that the community needs, and we’re so proud to work together to be able to offer these kind gestures to these kids,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

“It’s awesome to just see these families interact with us, with each other, how happy they are,” said Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe

“I’ve never been this close to a Dolphins player before. It’s very exciting,” said attendee Jermaine Mitchell.

The night culminated with a surprise reveal: a brand-new bed from City Furniture for each child, outfitted in Miami Dolphins-inspired bedding.

