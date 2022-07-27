MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Day one for the Miami Dolphins is officially in the books.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was the first coach to take a selfie with the media during the training.

The training was a one hour upbeat and spirited practice that was full of energy, which is what first-year coach wants to see during the training camp.

This is a team that returns all 11 starters on defense. On the offense, the center of attention is on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is entering his third season with the team.

“My personal philosophy, the one I am employing here, is that we have full speed effort and intensity on all the plays in practice,” McDaniel said. ” To do that we have to, don’t do as many reps, maybe practice won’t be as long, maybe you’ve been around previously, but it’s all because it’s built towards ‘there’s no such thing as going through the motions.’ When we practice, we want to practice with intensity, and a purpose, and a speed, [a] veracity that separates ourselves from the rest of the league.”

Coach McDaniel has a direct approach that is also full of energy, really positive with what he said during the news conference. He has been waiting a lifetime to be a NFL coach.

McDaniel also said that during the off-season, he spent time being a dad taking care of his 2-year-old daughter.

Now, he has a team to take care of.

