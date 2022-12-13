HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fins and Heat aren’t just focused on football and basketball season. Both teams are also making the holiday season brighter for some children.

South Florida is getting in the holiday spirit.

For the 15th year, the Miami Heat is teaming up with the Share Family for a toy giveaway.

It began with a stop at Jesse J. McCray Jr. Elementary School on Tuesday.

“We wanted to share the holidays and make sure every child has a present for the holidays,” said Amy Share Brennan, one of the organizers.

“It feels good because I know a lot people, they struggle to get gifts for Christmas, so I’m actually kind of grateful for this,” said Nadasia Crockett, student.

The next stop for Santa’s helpers was Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center.

“One of my students was crying. I went to see him, and he was crying of happiness,” said Maria De Armas, Principal of Dunbar K-8 Center.

Heat legend Alonso Mourning was there helping spread some Christmas cheer.

“We, the Miami Heat, have made a concerted effort to try to identify parts of the community where we give back,” said Mourning.

The Miami Dolphins also stepped up this holiday season.

Linebackers Andrew van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb visited with patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

“Just seeing them in the hospital, it’s a difficult situation, so anyway you can help bring a smile to their face means a lot to me,” said Ginkel.

“We’re blessed to be in the position we’re in, so we got to pass on that blessing to somebody else,” said Chubb.

Over in Northwest Miami-Dade, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also hostied a holiday gifting event at the Boys and Girls Club.

“I always strive on giving back,” said Ogbah. “That’s one of my passions and I love giving back. I am blessed to be in a position to give back.”

