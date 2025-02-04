MIAMI (WSVN) - Disturbances at Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles across Miami-Dade County have led to significant security increases from various government agencies.

Lines were seen forming early in a driver’s license office in the 37th block of Northwest Seventh Street in Miami on Monday, leading to a temporary termination of walk-ins which angered some customers.

“You guys have an appointment?” one officer asked.

As the situation escalated, Miami Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to calm the large crowd that formed.

“I think it is why people started to be loud in here,” said Fabio Singillo, who witnessed the large crowd. “Because they were waiting for this.”

“I’ve seen some commotions, but they like, dwindle down,” said a resident. “There’s worse things, but this sucks.”

Troopers were then stationed to maintain order moving forward at the office.

The stationing of troopers is part of a plan implemented by the new Miami-Dade Tax Collector, Dariel Fernandez.

According to the plan, many DMVs across the county will see stepped-up security and efforts will be made to eliminate long lines, as well as the overall hassle in visiting the driver’s license office.

The Office of the Tax Collector has taken on the role of running the offices that have previously been handled by the state.

According to a news release, Fernandez has asked for the assistance of the FHP. Troopers will be assigned to watch all nine Miami-Dade offices.

“It’s insane that you need to wait at least three months to get an appointment,” he said. “And after that, you need to spend the whole night and part of the day to just, for example, change your address or get a new ID.”

In a statement, the Tax Collector’s Office stated,

“Acts of violence or disruptions will not be tolerated, and FHP troopers will take appropriate actions against any individuals who threaten the safety of our facilities or cause disruptions.”

According to FHP, as of Monday, the Miami location is the only office in the county with a trooper stationed every day.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.