MIAMI (WSVN) - The Tax Collector’s office has announced they will dedicate three service windows exclusively for driver’s license and motor vehicle transactions on Monday, driven to help put an end to long lines and short tempers at the office.

The historic event was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tax Collector’s office in Downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade residents have already begun taking advantage, as the new additions grant the office the capacity to serve at least 90 people daily.

Customers will be able to conduct most driver’s license transactions with the exception of driving tests.

The hope is that the change helps prevent residents from lining up for hours. Some were even seen camping out for hours overnight just to secure an appointment at the DMV.

Representatives say the change will significantly reduce the length of lines seen recently at DMVs across the county.

This expansion is a key part of Fernandez’s ongoing efforts to improve service, reduce lines, and provide more accessibility to driver license transactions for the residents of Miami-Dade County.

“This initiative is about more than just inconveniences,” said Miami-Dade Tax Collector Daniel Fernandez. “It’s about making the government work for the people. It’s about reducing wait times, improving accessibility, and ensuring that every resident of Miami-Dade County has the resources they need without unnecessary obstacles.”

Both walk-ins and appointments will be accepted.

