MIAMI (WSVN) - Due to inclement weather, the new planned traffic pattern for the Miami Design Build Project has been postponed to Tuesday.

As part of the porject, two lanes will be added to Interstate 395 from the downtown Miami area and a merge lane will be removed.

For those heading north to Interstate 95, it is recommended ti use the right exit lane.

Drivers headed south should stay in the left three lanes.

