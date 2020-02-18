Miami-Dade’s teacher of the year gifted dolphin encounter

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher recognized with a high honor got her own special field trip.

Vanessa Valle, who was named Miami-Dade County’s “Teacher of the Year” for her outstanding service at Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, was invited by the Miami Seaquarium to swim with the dolphins.

She and her family celebrated her big achievement with the friendly sea mammals.

“I was out there with the dolphins,” she said, “Really, I felt like a dolphin teacher, a dolphin trainer for the day, so that was a real nice experience. We swam, we fed, we danced, we played with them. It was really unforgettable.”

The festivities also kicked off Totally Teacher’s Month, which will offer South Florida teachers and school staff free admission to the park from Feb. 29 through March 29.

