HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to clean up a beach on World Sea Turtle Day.

Adults and children spending Saturday morning picking up trash at Haulover Park.

Miami-Dade County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program hosted the cleanup.

Fanny Navarro with the Sea Turtle Conservation Program said she wants people to understand the importance of cleaning after themselves, especially during sea turtle nesting season.

“So I ask, if you enjoy the beach, before you leave the beach, tear down the sand castles, fill in the holes and clean up the area,” she said, “because at night, the sea turtles come in to nest, and in July, the baby sea turtles hatch at night to find their way out to the ocean.”

The program works to protect nests along the 17-mile county coastline and ensure sea turtle survival.

