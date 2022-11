MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s school board was sworn in on Tuesday.

While the panel is non-partisan — it’s new make up may hint at a 5-to-4 conservative tilt, as many were either appointed or endorsed by governor DeSantis.

Maria Teresa Rojas, an educator for more than 40 years, was unanimously elected as board chair.

