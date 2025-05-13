NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s Principal of the Year was gifted a brand-new ride.

Headquarter Toyota gave Walter Hall of Leisure City K-8 Center the keys to a new Toyota Camry during a red carpet ceremony held Tuesday.

Hall has served as principal for Leisure City K-8 Center since 2019 and previously worked as an educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools for more than 20 years.

Hall said it’s an honor to be recognized by Miami-Dade as a strong leader for his students and staff.

“God has given me the talents, the ability to be able to do this work and to do this job, to reach out to the most vulnerable, to the most needy, unrepresented, and that’s our children,” he said. “To be given this honor and this task is truly a blessing in my life, and this is what I’ve been called and created to do,”

Hall said his new car will be helpful for his children, who are in college.

