Miami-Dade’s Jewish community marks 81st anniversary of Crystal Night

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s Jewish community gathered for a night of prayer and remembrance in Miami Beach.

Hundreds of people came out to mark the 81st anniversary of the “Night of Broken Glass,” at the Holocaust Memorial along Meridian Avenue, Sunday evening.

“Eighty-one years ago tonight, in Germany, many, many Jewish establishments were broken. People were killed,” said Sidney Pertnoy, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Board. “It was, unfortunately, an omen of what was to come in the days, weeks, months and years to follow.”

German Nazis destroyed more than 7,000 businesses and killed 91 Jews on Crystal Night, between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938.

