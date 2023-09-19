MIAMI (WSVN) - Plans for a water park near Zoo Miami have hit yet another snag as Miami-Dade County leaders grapple with legal challenges and environmental concerns. Commissioner Kionne McGhee, the sponsor of the Miami Wilds lease for the project, has requested a postponement of the final vote, further delaying the controversial development.

Background and Legal Challenges

The Miami Wilds project, which gained initial approval in 2020, has faced complications due to litigation and changes in county leadership. Conservation groups have raised concerns about the project’s impact on the Pine Rocklands forest and the endangered Florida bonneted bat population in the area.

On Sept. 6, concerned conservationalists voiced their opinions at a meeting where commisssioners defered the vote.

“You’re throwing away Miami’s history for the fleeting joy of a water slide,” said one opposer.

Another opposer said, “The surrounding land is host to both the largest fragment of pine rocklands outside of Everglades National Park and numerous endangered species.”

Recent court challenges have added to the project’s uncertainty. While one state court suit was dismissed for lack of legal standing, federal litigation has gained traction.

The National Park Service has acknowledged shortcomings in the review process, potentially paving the way for a regulatory review to determine the project’s environmental impact.

Commissioner’s Request for Delay

Commissioner McGhee has cited the need for additional time for the county and federal government to address these court challenges. The revised lease for Miami Wilds offers a two-year window for securing National Park Service approval or considering alternative locations.

Environmental Concerns

Opponents argue that the water park could threaten the Florida bonneted bat population, as these bats feed above the parking grounds outside Zoo Miami. However, county lawyers maintain that the project aligns with a 2006 referendum, allowing development in non-environmentally sensitive areas outside the zoo.

“This is the largest population, absolute largest population of Florida bonneted bats about anywhere else that need this space,” said one speaker at a meeting on Sept. 6.

What’s Next

The fate of the Miami Wilds water park remains uncertain, pending legal resolutions and further discussions between project developers and the county. Commissioner McGhee stressed that the court’s decision will be pivotal in determining the project’s future.

“A deferral would give us the additional opportunity to further explore what actions can be taken to make sure we have these important environmental protections in place,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Sept. 6.

A commissioner meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., but since Commissioner McGhee requested to defer this vote, it will likely be pulled from Tuesday’s agenda.

