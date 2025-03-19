MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials honored nearly a dozen military heroes during Women’s History Month.

The county’s Commission for Women held a ceremony at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Wednesday afternoon.

Several officials, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, were there to pay tribute to 10 veterans.

“We know that our women have played critical roles in our military, defending our country, and we just want to recognize them,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor also recognized a need for these veterans to receive some necessary care upon returning home, saying a special organization was created to help them.

