Miami-Dade’s 1st COVID-19 walk-up test location to open in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s first walk-up COVID-19 testing location is set to open in North Miami, officials said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez confirmed testing is set to start Monday at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located near Northeast 12th Avenue and 145th Street.

Officials said testing will be available to anyone with symptoms associated with the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Appointments are required to be tested at this location. The number to call is 305-499-8767.

For a full list of testing locations in South Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

