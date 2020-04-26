Miami-Dade’s 1st COVID-19 walk-up test location opens in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s first walk-up COVID-19 testing location has opened in North Miami.

Testing at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 14500 NE 11th Ave., started at 9 a.m., Monday.

Officials said testing will be available to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms who believes they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for virus.

Appointments are required to be tested at this location. The number to call is 305-499-8767.

For a full list of testing locations in South Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

