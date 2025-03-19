PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County woman was arrested for allegedly selling unlicensed weight-loss medications from her beauty business, authorities said.

Yanelys Fundora Acebo, 44, was taken into custody on Tuesday after an undercover investigation revealed she was selling lollipops containing phentermine, a controlled substance, from her business, X Lash by Yane, located in Pinecrest, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said Acebo advertised weight-loss drugs, including tirzepatide and semaglutide, on Instagram and her website, claiming they could be shipped nationwide.

Undercover operatives purchased lollipops containing phentermine without providing identification or a doctor’s prescription, according to the report.

Investigators determined that Acebo is not licensed to prescribe or dispense medications.

She faces multiple felony charges, including practicing health care without a license, dispensing drugs without a license and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

