Miami-Dade wellness facilities, summer camps can reopen on June 8

MIAMI (WSVN) - While South Florida has been excluded from entering phase two of reopening plans, gyms and other wellness facilities in Miami-Dade will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement during a virtual press conference, Thursday.

“As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have some very good news for those who want to stay in shape,” he said. “Gyms, dance studios, karate classes and much more will be able to open up on June 8th with specific rules about social distancing and when it’s important to wear masks.”

Gimenez said further, “I’ll be signing the orders later today for wellness facilities and summer camps to open on June 8.”

The mayor said the decision was easy to make due to fear or resurgence of the coronavirus spread.

“This wasn’t an easy one, because there’s a lot of heavy breathing and sweating going on and putting particles in the air,” he said.

As a means of preventing any further spread of the virus, new rules have been put in place for those allowed to reopen.

Masks will have to be worn in some areas, and fewer persons will be allowed to inhabit the space at one time.

With school officially out for the summer, the mayor also offered some relief for parents when it comes to keeping the children entertained.

“Next week, we will also open up summer camps for kids with rules to protect against the spread of the virus, and to make sure that safety always comes first,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez reminded county residents about the nightly curfew still in place from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The curfew has been ordered as a result of the protests that have taken place across Miami-Dade County.

The mayor also said beaches in the county will remain closed until the curfew is lifted.

