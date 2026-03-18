NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker for the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer is in the hospital after an altercation led to shots being fired in North Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of 444 NW 84th Street, just after 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between two men, with one of them pulling out a gun at one point and firing a shot at the worker, striking him.

The injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities later identified the victim as an employee of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer.

In a statement shared with 7News, a water and sewer spokesperson said they “are aware of the incident and are concerned about the condition and well-being of our employee.”

7News cameras captured crime scene tape stretching across the residential area as detectives combed the ground for evidence and spoke to nearby residents to determine what led up to the shooting.

As for the alleged gunman, authorities say they have nobody in custody as they continue to work out what happened.

The victim’s county vehicle was still parked in the same spot where the shooting took place on Tuesday night.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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