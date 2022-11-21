MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has issued a no-swim advisory due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which has resulted in a localized sanitary sewer overflow at the WASD’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The overflow of water prompted staff at the department to erect beams to contain the wastewater.

According to estimates, the overflow was about 200,000 gallons of water, but staff were able to recapture about 100,000 gallons of water, which entered Shrimper’s Lagoon.

A no-swim advisory was issued for the following areas:

Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center

Crandon Beach

Key Biscayne Beach

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

Water activities including fishing and boating are under the no-swim advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until samples tested by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are clear for two consecutive days.

Heavy rain is forecasted to last for the next three days.

Some tips being shared by WASD to help mitigated wastewater overflows includes the following:

Keeping manhole covers closed. Opening manhole covers can temporarily alleviate the impact of local flooding, but it introduces additional water to the sewer system, which can lead to further overflows.

Decreasing water consumption to the extent possible while heavy rains and flooding are ongoing to lessen the burden on the wastewater system.

