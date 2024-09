(WSVN) - Miami-Dade voters will be getting their vote-by-mail ballots this week.

On Monday, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department will mail about 260,000 ballots to residents who requested to vote by mail for the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot have until 5 p.m. On Oct. 24.

