DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade election officials are preparing to send out mail-in ballots to voters for next month’s election.

Officials are sorting out mail-in ballots at the Miami-Dade election headquarters in Doral.

Nearly 40,000 ballots are expected to be mailed out to voters in the coming weeks.

There will be several high-profile races in November, including the mayoral races for the Cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah.

For any voters who wish to skip the lines, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.