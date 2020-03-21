Miami-Dade Transit to suspend fares, implement rear boarding in buses

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit will be suspending fares and will begin implementing rear boarding in its buses, officials said.

MDT officials confirmed the changes, detailed in a news release posted on Saturday, will go into effect starting Sunday.

The department is suspending fares for both service and parking “as a direct result of #COVID19,” officials said in a tweet.

“These measures are being implemented for the safety of transit riders and employees in order to lessen the need for non-essential interactions,” an MDT spokesperson said.

In terms of rear boarding, officials stressed that “accommodations for riders in need of the wheelchair accessible ramp will continue to be made.”

Officials also provided further details about service reduction. For more information about these changes, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

