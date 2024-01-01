MIAMI (WSVN) - Commuters in Miami-Dade will no longer enjoy free rides on public transportation as regular fares have returned.

The fare-free period, initiated in November, was part of the launch of the Better Bus Network, aiming to enhance transit services across the county.

The initiative involved a redesign of the transit system, which included the elimination of certain routes and the reworking of others.

Over a thousand bus stops were removed to streamline services and facilitate faster arrivals at the remaining 6,000 stops.

