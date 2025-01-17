SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County transit bus was hit by rocks in South Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the area along 127th Avenue and Nevada Street, Thursday night.

7News cameras captured the stalled bus on the shoulder of a street with a broken back window.

Detectives said the caller reported gunshots, but it turned out to be rocks getting thrown by possibly juveniles against the bus.

No one was hurt by the rocks.

An investigation is now underway into what occurred.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.