MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials will temporarily close the Northwest 17th Avenue bridge to traffic in order to repair a mechanical malfunction.

According to the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, crews will close the bridge beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday

The road closure will extend from the Dolphin Expressway to Northwest 14th Street, including the 17th Avenue flyover.

Officials urge drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue bridges as alternate routes.

The bridge had closed this past weekend to marine traffic due to the malfunction.

