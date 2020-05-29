Miami-Dade to reopen beaches, hotels on Monday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Beaches and hotels across Miami-Dade are gearing up to reopen after being closed for weeks.

James Vallery, a Miami Beach resident said, “I’ll be right on the beach as soon as it opens. It’s nice to be able to have the beach reopen and get back to some type of normalcy.”

There will still be many restrictions on the beaches.

Jimmy Morales, the Miami Beach City Manager, said, “No use of exercise equipment or playgrounds, no dogs or pets on the beach. No fishing, except the designated areas, and the piers remain closed.”

You don’t need to wear a mask unless people in your group are not from the same household, but you must have one with you in order to use the bathrooms and at concession stands.

Some fear that the reopening could lead to a second wave of infections.

Dilcey Coronado, a Miami Springs resident, said, “I think it’s crazy, but people do what they want to do. As long as people protect themselves we’re good to go.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “It’s not going to be easy, because we’re navigating huge amounts of people, and that’s always a difficult mix, but I have a lot of faith in our management.”

The City of Miami Beach has released guidelines ahead of its beaches and hotels reopening next week:

Beaches

Starting Monday, the beach will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Groups of 10 or more will be prohibited, and all beachgoers will be required to have a face mask readily available.

The masks must be worn in restrooms, at concessions and when social distancing at 6 feet is not possible.

Additionally, the city is allowing sunbathing, swimming, sitting on beach chairs and towels as long as they’re properly distanced from one another.

Group activities with two or more people, like volleyball, football, soccer and frisbee are prohibited.

More than 100 ambassadors and police officers will be making sure beachgoers are complying with the rules.

Hotels

Miami Beach hotels will also be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Face masks are required in common areas where social distancing can’t be achieved.

Hotels must place social distancing signs and sanitation stations around key entrances and public areas.

Valet parking will be prohibited where onsite parking is available. If it’s unavailable, valet service may operate with face masks and other safety rules in place.

