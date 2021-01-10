Miami-Dade to launch limited number of COVID vaccine appointments for seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) — Miami-Dade County will release a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to seniors age 65 and older, according to state vaccine guideline, officials said.

The unspecified number of appointment slots will become available online beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday. To make an appointment, click here.

County officials said the demand for the vaccine is currently much greater than the existing supply, and they are working to make them available to the community as fast as new supplies are received.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “Our county is working hard alongside hospitals, cities and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

