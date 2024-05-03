HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Animal Services is hosting a special Star Wars-themed pet adoption event, “May the 4th: Adoption is the Way,” at Amelia Earhart Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is set to be aligned with the global celebration of Star Wars Day and invited attendees to don their favorite Star Wars attire to embrace the force in finding their new family pet.

The family-friendly gathering will not only spotlight pet adoption but also feature attractions, including live performances, food trucks, vendors, and giveaways. To encourage adoptions, the county’s animal services will waive the adoption fees for pets aged 4 months and older, but a $30 tag fee will still apply.

All pets during the event will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped to ensure that they will be ready for their new home. Attendees will also have the change to visit Wellness on Wheels Mobile Unit, rabies vaccines for $5 and free microchipping services on a walk-in basis.

“We’re aiming for a large-scale adoption turnout to help our furry friends find their forever homes and alleviate shelter overcrowding,” said animal services in a statement. “Your support in promoting this event within the community would mean the world to us.”

