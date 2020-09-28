Miami-Dade teachers union responds to state official’s call for Oct. 5 school reopenings

MIAMI (WSVN) - United Teachers of Dade responded to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s letter calling for in-person teaching to resume by the beginning of next week.

Miami-Dade and Broward school districts received a letter from the commissioner calling for campuses to fully reopen by Oct. 5.

On Sunday, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released a statement that reads in part: “We cannot risk suffering the consequences of a rushed return to class when we know our school buildings are not yet ready. Our decision to push back our date is not only based on science and the data available, it is supported by hundreds upon hundreds of educators and parents who wished to see a reopening that would not regress our community back to Phase 1 status.”

Corcoran’s letter was sent as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is moving the entire state into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

