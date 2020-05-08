Miami-Dade targeting May 18 for initial reopening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced a possible reopening date for the economy.

Speaking during a video conference Friday, Gimenez said the targeted date is May 18.

“We need to get the economy going again and do it as safely as possible,” he added.

The mayor said the date is something still being worked on, emphasizing that it’s a target date at the moment.

“As we start moving toward a new normal and opening up businesses in the future, I’m gonna make sure there are seniors and anyone at risk are protected,” Gimenez said.

Cities across the county can also choose to not reopen.

“The cities can be more strict than Miami-Dade but they can’t be less strict,” Gimenez said. “They can decide not to reopen.”

The specifics of which businesses can reopen have yet to be announced.

Businesses that do reopen would have to adhere to social distancing rules.

