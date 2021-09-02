MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Courts has suspended in-person trials and hearings for two weeks due to the high levels of COVID-19 in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Courts Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie announced the temporary suspension on Thursday.

Officials said the change was made “in order to protect the health and safety of the community and court staff” because of the high number of virus cases in the county.

In-person hearings and trials scheduled from Sept. 3 through Sept. 17 are affected by the temporary suspension, officials said.

All other court matters that take place remotely over Zoom will continue as scheduled.

