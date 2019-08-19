Miami-Dade students return to classes for start of 2019-2020 school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students and teachers across Miami-Dade are gearing up to start the new school year.
Events were held across the county over the past weekend for parents to get free supplies and backpacks.
Style Saves made sure students had what they needed to walk into class confident on Monday.
“We got backpacks, we got belts, we got supplies,” said Mabel Borrero, who came to the giveaway with her children.
The lines were long at Mana Wynwood on Sunday as about 7,500 students got a chance to pick up the must-haves for their return to class.
Style Saves offered pajamas, backpacks, books and other supplies, while also giving children a chance to show off their art skills and get done up for the big day.
As students and parents were at events prepping for the new year, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was touring several schools that were renovated over the summer.
“Every single kid ought to learn in a clean, new environment with brand-new technology,” said Carvalho. “One important feature, quite frankly, is the improved safety and security in all schools.”
The multi-million dollar upgrades are thanks to the General Obligation Bonds.
“This year, 130 new educational programs, anything from computer science, computer coding, robotics, engineering, artificial intelligence,” Carvalho added, “and music and visual arts programs across the entire district.”
Carvalho is expected to have breakfast with a group of school bus drivers at a transportation center.
At 8 a.m., he will make his way to Scott Lake Elementary to greet students.
