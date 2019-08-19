Miami-Dade students return to classes for start of 2019-2020 school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students and teachers across Miami-Dade are gearing up to start the new school year.

Events were held across the county over the past weekend for parents to get free supplies and backpacks.

Style Saves made sure students had what they needed to walk into class confident on Monday.

“We got backpacks, we got belts, we got supplies,” said Mabel Borrero, who came to the giveaway with her children.

The lines were long at Mana Wynwood on Sunday as about 7,500 students got a chance to pick up the must-haves for their return to class.