MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced it is dropping charges against Ohad Fisherman in a nearly nine-year-old sexual battery case due to new alibi evidence that raises reasonable doubt about his involvement.

Fisherman had been charged with one count of sexual battery involving multiple perpetrators, accused of aiding Oren and Alon Alexander in the assault on the victim.

Following the filing of charges, prosecutors discovered a Facebook video purportedly showing Fisherman on a boat cruising Miami Beach’s Intracoastal Waterway at sunset on New Year’s Eve 2016, close to the time the alleged assault occurred.

The video was posted around 9 p.m. the same night, supporting Fisherman’s claim of being elsewhere during the incident, officials said.

After disclosing the evidence to the defense, Fisherman filed a formal Notice of Alibi on July 2, claiming he was on the boat at the time of the crime.

Because his presence at the crime scene was a key element of the prosecution’s case and the alibi could not be conclusively disproved, prosecutors determined they could not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt required for conviction.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle emphasized the decision applies only to Fisherman, while cases against Oren and Alon Alexander remain pending.

