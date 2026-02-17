MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men who are accused of committing crimes against a South Florida condo community where they worked are now under arrest.

During a Tuesday press conference, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests of 38-year-old Francisco Obispo and 52-year-old Jose Hernandez-Aguiar.

According to police, Obispo, who was the property manager of the Euclid East Condominium in Miami Beach, made payments of $370,000 to Hernandez-Aguiar’s company for maintenance work while receiving money from that company.

“We are alleging that Francisco Obispo and Jose Luis Hernandez engaged in a pay-to-play scheme to defraud the Euclid East Condominium owners by diverting funds that were meant for a very urgent and legally mandated and so important 40-year certification for all the people that live there and around that condominium,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Investigators say the scheme took place over the course of a year, from May 2024 to 2025.

Both men are charged with organized scheme to defraud, with Obispo also facing charges of receiving a kickba

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.