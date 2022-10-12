MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau needs help locating a missing 56-year-old man from Miami.

Roy Herrera, who walks with the assistance of a walker, left a treatment center located at the 16500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Herrera is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red writing on it, the first word reading ‘Ballet,’ and the color of his pants is unknown.

He has not made contact with any family members and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

