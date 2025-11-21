SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is launching its “Grinchbusters” initiative.

Patrols will be increased at major malls, shopping centers, and other areas with increased traffic during the holidays.

Some deputies will be in uniform, while others will be plainclothes officers.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the law enforcement presence will deter potential shoplifters from thinking they can get away with it.

“What you may not see are our undercover deputies working those same locations, watching for suspicious behavior. And we are also gonna be deploying specialized teams wherever they are needed. The message is simple: if you plan to target our shoppers, expect to be caught,” she said.

The initiative is done to keep shoppers safe during the holidays and prevent stolen gifts.

