Miami-Dade authorities responded to a series of bomb threats at several high-traffic locations over Easter weekend, forcing multiple evacuations and security sweeps. Law enforcement officials confirmed that no active threats were found following investigations at shopping centers, a hospital and a transit hub.

The threats targeted Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital and a Metrorail station between Saturday and Sunday. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Sweetwater Police were all involved in the repeated responses to the security scares across the county.

On Easter Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Sweetwater Police responded to a bomb threat at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 Northwest 12th Street. Officers conducted a sweep of the shopping center and eventually issued an all-clear. Later that day, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Metrorail stop in northwest Miami-Dade. The station was cleared for the second time since Saturday following a reported security threat.

Similar disruptions occurred earlier in the weekend at Dadeland Mall. Law enforcement investigated the area and confirmed via a statement on X that there was no active threat. Just blocks away, deputies conducted two security sweeps at Baptist Hospital within a 24-hour period after receiving separate threats.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office issued a formal warning stating that these incidents put the public and emergency personnel in danger. Officials noted that responding to false reports prevents authorities from attending to genuine crises.

“Making false threats is not a prank,” the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “It is a crime. These actions place innocent people, first responders and entire communities at risk by diverting emergency resources from real emergencies.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed it will investigate the series of incidents and pursue criminal charges against those responsible. Deputies stated they are continuing efforts to ensure public safety across the county.