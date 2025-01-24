WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday night for allegedly possessing, selling and trafficking drugs.

According to the arrest warrant, former Deputy Francisco Melo was dealing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

“Mr. Melo you were arrested for trafficking an ecstasy or MDMA,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office used a confidential informant to go undercover and successfully purchase pills from the 36-year-old.

That CI also learned that Melo was set to sail on a Royal Caribbean Groove Cruise that was going to host an electronic dance festival, where they said, he planned to smuggle and sell pills packaged in a Skittles packet.

Detectives arrested him at the Port of Miami on Thursday as he was getting ready to board the ship.

In his luggage, investigators found 60 MDMA pills.

“So it’s 60 MDMA pills weighing approximately 35 grams so there’s probable cause,” said the judge.

Once arrested, Melo refused to be interviewed.

Sheriff Rosie Codero-Stutz released the following statement shortly after Melo’s arrest.

“Narcotics don’t just harm those who use them, they devastate families, and fuel crime. The actions of this individual are a betrayal of the public trust and of all the deputies who work tirelessly to protect our community.” Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Codero-Stutz

As of noon, Melo posted his $25,000 bond but has yet to be released from jail.

