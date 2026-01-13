HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said she has released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting in Homestead in an effort to be transparent.

According to investigators, the Nov. 3 confrontation started with a violent chain of events, including an armed carjacking in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said the suspects, two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy, drove to a neighborhood near Southeast 25th Avenue and 28th Court in Homestead, roughly eight miles from where the carjacking happened, near Southwest 279th Street and 127th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, authorities said, the three suspects got out of the car and took off running, leading to a pursuit through a neighborhood.

Doorbell camera video captured two of the suspects running down a street.

At one point, a deputy is heard yelling at the trio to drop their guns, claiming that all three of the young men were armed.

One of the deputies was forced to fire their weapon, striking 18-year-old Stephan Jones in the arm, who, investigators said, was armed with an an assault rifle.

The dimly lit bodycam video captured Jones telling the deputy that he head been shot in the arm, followed by the deputy apprehending the suspect.

“Ow, my arm!” Jones is heard saying.

Cordero-Stutz released a statement that reads:

“As your Sheriff, I remain committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and public trust. Today, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is releasing a Critical Incident Video. We recognize that incidents of this nature raise questions and concerns within our community, and I believe the public has the right to see critical incidents involving law enforcement. While a thorough investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still underway, releasing this footage ensures everyone sees the sequence of events as they unfolded. Regardless of the outcome, my commitment is clear, to be transparent with our community, to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and to continue working every day to earn and maintain your trust.”

Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, 18-year-old Tyquawn Davis was charged with armed robbery and carjacking, and the 16-year-old was charged with resisting arrest.

No deputies were injured.

