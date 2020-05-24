Miami-Dade sets June 1 target date for reopening community pools

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some residents across Miami-Dade County can start swimming in their community pools at the beginning of next month, officials said.

In a press release issued Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said they have set a June 1 target date for reopening pools in apartment complexes, condos and other private communities.

That date coincides with the reopening of beaches in the county, including those in Miami Beach.

Officials said the mayor reached the decision following a virtual meeting with medical experts and municipal leaders.

The pool reopenings will be subject to certain restrictions that will be reviewed by Gimenez and medical experts later this week.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.