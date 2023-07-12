MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old student.

On Friday, June 30, a Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer received a report of an inappropriate relationship involving Martai Delvon McCullough Jr.,26, and a female student. The victim, who was enrolled in the defendant’s class during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years, revealed disturbing details of the alleged misconduct.

Court records state that, according to the victim, the relationship began with the exchange of post-it notes just before Christmas 2022. Following the school’s Christmas break, the defendant would pass notes to the victim expressing affection, including “I love you,” which they would also say to each other verbally. The defendant went on to purchase the victim’s lunches through delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash. The victim admitted to skipping class to meet the defendant in his classroom during his planning period, where they would hug each other.

As the 2022-2023 school year progressed, the relationship escalated. The victim disclosed that they started kissing mouth to mouth and, on some occasions, the defendant would have the victim sit on his lap while engaging in kissing and groping her buttocks. During the victim’s birthday, the defendant approached her and gifted her a bracelet.

During Spring Break 2023, the victim contacted the defendant through Instagram using the username “themaclife,” while she operated under the username “jamesneil_94” to maintain secrecy. To avoid suspicion, the defendant created the Instagram username “jamesneil_97.” Their communication on Instagram escalated to daily direct messages and video chats.

It was during these conversations that the defendant allegedly solicited the victim for photographs of her feet. The victim reported that the defendant willingly and intentionally exposed his genitals to her during video chats. In text messages on the victim’s cellphone, the defendant made explicit remarks about her legs and thighs, saying, “I bet your legs and thighs taste like caramel,” and “I just want to suck your toes and lick your ankles all the way up to your thighs.”

Several post-it notes were discovered in the victim’s possession, containing messages such as “I love you too,” “Hi loser, you look great today,” “You look beautiful today,” and “Whatever I did to make you mad. I am sorry, hope you are okay,” which the victim claimed were written by the defendant. The victim also revealed screenshots taken from her electronic device, capturing explicit content involving the defendant.

Miami-Dade Schools Police impounded the victim’s and defendant’s electronic devices for forensic examination. The defendant, after being read his Miranda rights, provided a full confession. He was subsequently arrested, advised of charges, and transported to Turner, Gilford, Knight Correctional Center.

