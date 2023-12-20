MIAMI (WSVN) - In the spirit of giving, the Miami-Dade Schools Police hosted a heartwarming toy giveaway at their headquarters in Miami, Tuesday.

The event aimed to bring joy to children who may not have much under their tree this Christmas season.

“This is very important; it’s a small way for us to give back to our community that’s constantly supporting us,” shared Chief Ivan Silva. “This is the time of the season where we want to give. There’s a lot of families that might not have the opportunity to have gifts under their trees, so it’s a small way for us to be able to do that for them”.

Kids were treated to a festive experience, including pictures with Santa, sipping hot cocoa, and, best of all, receiving presents.

