MIAMI (WSVN) - A sergeant for Miami-Dade Public Schools Police has been terminated from her position effective immediately.

Following a school board meeting Wednesday where Police Sgt. Dubraska Guevara had an opportunity to argue to keep her job, the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation for her dismissal from her position, effective Thursday.

Back in April, the officer got in trouble during a night out at a Doral restaurant with a colleague.

On Wednesday, she appeared before the district and begged the board not to fire her.

“This one night that happened off duty, I feel that termination is just so harsh,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Sgt. Dubraska Guevara.

Guevara made a final plea begging district board members Wednesday to let her keep her job.

“I’m not here to ask for pardon, I know I’m deserving of some sort of discipline. After all, I placed myself in that position. I’m just here to ask you to please reconsider. This is my job and I love my job, and I do it with a passion,”​

Ultimately, the board voted to suspend Guevara without pay…and to begin dismissal proceedings.​

This all stems from an incident nearly four months ago, when Guevara had a rowdy run-in with police during a night out at City Place in Doral.”

Officers were sent to the Heaven Mykonos restaurant for a disturbance call.

When they arrived they spoke to an employee.

“They started acting really weird, like really, really drunk. We’ve been asking them for like one hour and half to pay the check,” said the employee.

“You don’t want them here anymore. You want them out,” said a police officer.

“We don’t want them here,” said the employee.

They approached Guevara and another Miami-Dade Schools officer she was with inside.

The women paid their tab and had their guns taken, but when they got outside, things escalated.​

After a struggle, Guevara and her colleague were eventually allowed to call a friend who picked them up.​

Fast forward to Wednesday, the school board decided to start the firing process despite the sergeant’s remarks.

“I hope that you can see and understand where I’m coming from,” Guevara said.

The other officer that was out with Guevara that night is not facing termination since her involvement in the incident was minimal. However, she was disciplined administratively.

