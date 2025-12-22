SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after thousands of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts were stolen from a nonprofit organization’s donation drive, presents were handed out in Southwest Miami-Dade, as local police officers and local organizations came together to save the day for many children.

7News cameras captured Sugar4Kids founder Mary Faison said as she knocked on the door of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

“We’re here to deliver toys. Go tell them to come to the door,” Faison told the woman who answered the door.

The community effort aimed to make sure to make sure no child in Miami-Dade county goes without joy this holiday season.

“Next stop, we’re going to Cutler Bay,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Police Officer Ruben Ruiz.

Representatives from several organizations stopped at dozens of homes with bags full of toys.

“The kids are excited. They’re happy, they’re surprised; more importantly, they’re very surprised,” said Faison.

The efforts, coordinated by the nonprofit Sugar4Kids, were the end result of the community coming together to right a wrong.

Just last week, Faison said, someone stole thousands of dollars in toys from a U-Haul belonging to her nonprofit.

“When we went to the third truck, this lock was cut, it was cut, and the back was raised,” she said.

The theft hindered Faison’s ability to give back.

“I don’t understand it,” she said.

When the story of the theft aired on 7News, it caught the eyes of many, including the Miami-Dade Public Schools Police Department.

“And we said, ‘You know what? We need to do something,'” said Ruiz. “There’s no way I can sit at home during the holidays knowing that there’s kids that missed out on Christmas.”

Ruiz and fellow officer Miguel Hart stepped in to help on their days off, Monday morning, along with other local groups like Saving Grace International and Saving Generations.

“Our goal is actually to help them, uplift them, and make sure that they know they’re not alone,” said Kimberly Bregart with Saving Grace International.

Local businesses like BOXR Gym also lent a helping hand and donated a truck full of toys.

“We’ve got the Avengers; we’ve got a bunch of it, actually, it’s pretty crazy. There’s some girls’ toys; there’s a mix,” said BOXR Gym CEO Matthew Attalla.

Together they spent hours going door to door…

The toys not only left smiles on the children’s faces, but mainly their parents.

“It means a lot, ’cause I don’t have anything,” said parent Briana King. “I am a single mother with three girls, so I don’t really have much help.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment as to where their investigation into the theft of the toys stands.

For more information on the Sugar4Kids Foundation and their efforts to help this holiday season, click here.

