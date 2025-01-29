MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer and a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided in Miami, authorities said.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to MDSO, the Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was working at Miami Northwestern Senior High when an on-duty deputy with MDSO’s Robbery Intervention Detail crashed into the marked school unit, at around 4:50 p.m.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported oth patients by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Investigators said both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

7News cameras captured the Miami-Dadee School Police car after it crashed into the fence of the high school. A black car sustained extensive front-end damage from the crash.

Officials blocked off the road in the area while they investigated the crash. It has since reopened to traffic.

Meanwhile, cameras showed a large police presence in the front of the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

